Governor Laura Kelly announced today that, after consultation with legislative leadership and officials with the Kansas Department of Administration, access to the Kansas Statehouse will be limited to individuals conducting official business effective Monday, March 16, 2020.
“The health and safety of Kansans across the state is always our number one priority,” Governor Kelly said. “This limitation of access is merely a precautionary measure as we work to mitigate the spread of the virus. Please continue to use common sense: wash your hands often, cover your cough and stay home when you are ill.”
Staff, legislative members and individuals conducting legislative business will have access to the Statehouse, and official business will continue to be conducted. Kansans may listen and view legislative proceedings by visiting kslegislature.org and clicking on the “Audio/Video” link located at the top of the page.
All public events at the Statehouse have been postponed until further notice. All groups who have reserved space in the Statehouse will be refunded their deposit. Public tours of the building will be suspended, and the Statehouse will be closed to the public on Saturdays until further notice.
At this time, officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) also recommend that large public gatherings should be avoided to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and recommend social distancing.