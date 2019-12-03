Fans of theater will have a show to look forward to ahead of this Christmas.
Mulvane WildActs, the town’s community theater group, will put on its first ever musical production with upcoming performances of “An O’Henry Christmas.”
The show is based on the short stories of William Sydney Porter, an American writer better known by his pen name, O’Henry.
The two-act musical will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Pix Community Center, 101 E. Main. A matinee will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
The first act is called “The Last Leaf.” The cast includes G.W. Wilbur as “The Doctor,” Liz Kosjer as Johnsy, Rebekah Milledge as Sue, and Kevin Sowers as Dr. Behrman.
The second act, “The Gift of the Magi,” will include a cast of Milledge as Della and G.W. Wilbur as Jim.
Tickets are available for sale at Luciano’s, The Mulvane News, Lil’ Deuce Scoop, Jane’s Landing, the Mulvane Recreation Center, Mulvane Dairy King and the Mulvane Chamber of Commerce.
Ticket buyers are recommended to make a $5 donation. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on each performance night.
The WildActs will also sell desserts on each performance night, with one dessert for $3 and two for $5. Proceeds will benefit future theater programs. Coffee and water will also be available.
Next year, the group plans to perform “Steel Magnolias”on March 6-8. Auditions will take place in February.
For more information about either show, or to volunteer with the WildActs, contact mulvanewildacts@gmail.com.