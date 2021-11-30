Air Show (2)

Air show guests stand in line to see the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 2018 Frontiers in Flight Open House and Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base. The air shows is slated to return in 2022.

 FILE

McConnell Air Force Base recently announced the return of air shows to the base, with Frontiers in Flight 2022 scheduled for Sept. 24-25, 2022.This event marks McConnell’s first air show in four years.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the free event, along with a wide variety of civilian and military static aircraft – including the KC-135 Stratotanker and KC-46A Pegasus – throughout the two-day show.

The open house and air show is expected to host more than 150,000 visitors over the two-day event and generate upwards of $6 million of economic stimulus for the local and surrounding communities.

For future updates on the air show, follow the McConnell AFB Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/22ARW/ .

1
0
0
0
0

Tags