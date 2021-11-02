EL DORADO (AP) — Three people died after a fiery crash in southern Kansas over the weekend, Butler County officials said.
The crash happened just before midnight on Oct. 30 on U.S. 54, east of El Dorado.
One car crossed over the center line of the highway and collided with a car driven by 69-year-old James Larcum, of Eureka, the sheriff's department said. Larcum died at the scene.
When deputies arrived, they found the other vehicle on fire and both occupants deceased. Their names have not been released.