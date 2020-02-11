The intersection at K-15 and Rock Road in Mulvane remained closed for approximately two hours last Friday due to a three-car accident.
The Mulvane Police department says the incident was a result of what was defined as a reckless driver. Initial reports indicated that the driver failed to yield at the intersection and struck a driver which created another vehicle to crash.
That driver was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment. Two children and one adult were also reportedly treated and released at the scene.
As of Monday this week the crash was under investigation.