Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 numbers in Derby and nearby areas based upon the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. These numbers may have been updated since press time.
Derby: As of Monday, the Sedgwick County Health Department has reported 149 total cases of COVID-19 in Derby under the 67037 ZIP code. That’s 16 new cases, equaling out to a 12% increase. The current testing rate in Derby is 953 per 10,000 residents.
Mulvane: Total confirmed cases in Mulvane increased to 32, which is two new cases and an increase of 6.6%. The current testing rate in Mulvane is 696 per 10,000 residents.
Haysville: The 67060 ZIP code saw an increase of 7 cases, bringing the total to 127 and equaling a 5.8% increase. The current testing rate in Haysville is 1,151 per 10,000 residents.
Wichita ZIP codes near Derby: 67210 – 90 total confirmed cases (increase of 17 cases), 23.3% total case increase, testing rate of 837
67207 – 324 total confirmed cases (increase of 50 cases), 18.2% total case increase, testing rate of 1,208
67230 – 76 total confirmed cases (increase of 16 cases), 26.7% total case increase, testing rate 1,230
Rose Hill: Butler County’s COVID-19 dashboard reported two active cases and a total of 22 confirmed cases (15.8% increase from previous week) as of Monday.
Andover: Butler County’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 19 active cases and a total of 100 cases (31.6% increase from previous week) as of Monday.
Sedgwick County totals: As of Monday afternoon, the Sedgwick County Health Department reported a total of 5,405 cases in the county with a total of 66,785 people tested. There have been 47 total deaths, and there are 2,755 active cases. Note that these numbers are subject to change at any time.