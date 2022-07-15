Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputies located and arrested Hieu Trong Luong, 42, in Wichita on July 12. Luong was wanted in connection with the July 2 double murder that occurred in the 4300 block of South Rock Road – between Derby and McConnell AFB.
Deputies arrived on scene and found an adult male and adult female, later identified as Saren Negrete-Perez (43) of California, dead from gunshot wounds. The male victim remains unidentified.
Joseph A Ponse, Jr. and David A. Baeza were both previously arrested on suspected first-degree murder regarding the shooting.