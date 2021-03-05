Looking to provide a fun activity to residents under current circumstances, the Mulvane Community Foundation has been brainstorming an idea for a while. That work is bearing fruit this month, with the foundation’s first-ever community puzzle hunt slated to begin on March 12.
Twenty large puzzle pieces will be hidden throughout the community in Mulvane's public parks. As pieces are located, individuals can call 316-250-1460 to turn them in to the community foundation. The puzzle will then be reassembled on a frame located at Second Avenue and Main Street – with incentives offered to get locals in on the hunt.
“People are encouraged to go and find the pieces and turn them in to the community foundation to be entered to win a prize,” said Nancy Farber Mottola, volunteer director for the Mulvane Community Foundation.
A photo is requested of individuals who retrieve pieces and return them to the community foundation. Names and phone numbers will also be collected so participants can be entered into the prize drawing.
Mulvane’s community puzzle hunt will continue until all pieces are collected, but Farber Mottola noted the plan is for the quest to conclude by the end of March. Additionally, it is intended to be an all-ages activity – with families and any community members encouraged to take part – and one that could be held safely in the midst of a pandemic.
“Lots of people are doing puzzles during the pandemic. I just thought a lot of people are interested in puzzles right now and it seems to be one of the few events you can do and still be socially distanced,” Farber Mottola said. “This is the first time we’ve ever tried this. We didn’t copy it from another city, so there was no one to call and say, ‘hey, what are the pitfalls, drawbacks and something to look out for.’ We have no idea, really, what to expect.”
Farber Mottola said the idea for the puzzle hunt was hatched last December, but it took some work to organize – including reaching out to local company Slate Creek Custom Studios to create specially made puzzle pieces for the event.
Once the puzzle is completed and placed in the frame at Second Avenue and Main Street, the prize drawing for the hunt will be held.
Until then, Farber Mottola is hopeful hunters have fun getting to know a little bit more about their community and the organization while also giving residents something fun to do together.
“I’d like them to know a little bit more about the community foundation, but mostly what I want is for people to feel that sense of community without being shoulder to shoulder in an environment that makes some people very uncomfortable right now. I want an activity where everyone feels comfortable participating,” Farber Mottola said. “I just want people to have a good time.”