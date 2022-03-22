WICHITA (AP) – A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting at a Wichita mall, police said.
Trenjvious Hutton of Wichita died at the scene after a shooting on March 18 at the Towne East Square mall, police spokesman Chad Ditch said.
The 16-year-old male is being held on a possible charge of second-degree murder, KWCH-TV reported.
Wichita media reported the shooting caused panic at the city’s largest mall, with many shoppers and employees either hiding or running from the shopping area.
Ditch said Hutton was shot after a group of teens got into a fight and one pulled out a gun and shot him several times. He said the shooting was not random and could be gang related.
The mall was closed after the shooting but reopened March 19.