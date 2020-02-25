The Mulvane Public Library and Luciano’s Restaurant will be hosting a Teen Job & Volunteer Fair on Saturday, March 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mulvane Public Library, 408 N. 2nd Ave., Mulvane.
This is a come and go event that provides teens with the opportunity to meet with businesses in the area that are looking to hire for work and volunteering. Teens will also be able to submit applications and learn to write a resume.
Businesses attending the event include: the Mulvane Public Library, the Mulvane Rec Center, the Mulvane Senior Center, Villa Maria, Lil' Deuce Scoop, Luciano's Restaurant, Dillons, Field Station Dinosaurs, Subway, and the Mulvane City Pool.