MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – Team McConnell is scheduled to perform a series of community flyovers for Operation America Strong on Wednesday, May 6 2020, beginning at 10 a.m.
A flight of two KC-135 Stratotankers and a KC-46 Pegasus from McConnell, followed closely by Wichita’s own B-29 Superfortress “Doc,” will fly over local communities and hospitals to salute first responders, military members and essential personnel who are working on the frontlines to combat the coronavirus.
The flightpath will bring the aircraft over Wichita, Derby, Newton, Andover, Garden Plain, Haysville and El Dorado, including 11 local hospitals. The flyover will last approximately one hour.
“Team McConnell takes great pride in being part of this community,” said Col. Richard Tanner, 22nd Air Refueling Wing commander.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to show our appreciation and solidarity to the thousands of heroes who are working tirelessly to battle COVID-19,” he said.
The flyover salute is a total force effort between the 22nd ARW, the Air Force Reserve 931st Air Refueling Wing and the Kansas Air National Guard 184th Wing, all located on McConnell Air Force Base.