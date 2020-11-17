On Election Day, voters in Valley Center approved a one percent sales tax to help pay for the construction of a $10.5 million recreation center and indoor pool in Lions Park. The sales tax will last for 15 years.
The Valley Center Recreation Commission board will ask the school district to increase the commission’s property tax mill levy by two mills to go toward the facility. Estimates show the sales tax generating $350,000 per year and the property tax raising $300,000 annually.
The rec center will include a gym, walking track, fitness center and rooms for classes and programs. It will also have an indoor aquatics facility with play equipment and a lazy river. The proposal includes a renovation of the existing outdoor pool in Lions Park. Construction of the rec center could start in 2023.