Goddard’s Tanganyika Wildlife Park is introducing a new tradition this holiday season with the first-ever Safari of Lights, going on now through Jan. 2.
Safari of Lights is a drive-thru experience created by the engineers behind Botanica’s Illuminations that will feature 150,000 lights – including the tallest animated Christmas tree in Wichita.
Tours will be offered from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. daily (with extended hours Fridays and Saturdays), except for Dec. 24 and 25, with a cost of $20 per car Sunday through Thursday and $25 on Fridays and Saturdays. Attendees will also receive a collectible Safari of Lights bumper sticker.
Cars must enter using the service entrance on 183rd Street heading south from Maple Street.
Reservations are required. Purchase tickets at twpark.com.