GODDARD – Tanganyika Wildlife Park has a new feature, as Tanganyika Falls (a 5,000-sq.-ft. splash park) officially opened on Aug. 29.
The splash park is filled with kid-friendly aquatic features such as slides, tipping water buckets, climbing structures, waterfalls, large animal characters and a giant water-spewing giraffe. The water is treated and the ground surface is also covered in a slip-resistant, heat-reducing material.
Adults will not be left out either, as Tanganyika Falls also features a bar serving craft beers, specialty drinks and frozen cocktails.
Admission to Tanganyika Falls will be included in all admission prices and tickets to the interactive wildlife park in Goddard. For more information or to make reservations, visit www.twpark.com.