Tanganyika Wildlife Park has named a new director, Matt Fouts.
Fouts will replace his father, Jim, who founded the park. Jim announced his retirement this month. He will remain on the park’s board of directors.
Future plans for the park under Fouts’ leadership include lodging options such as a bed and breakfast, a safari park set to open in 2022 and a safari camp.
The park also plans to add three new bungalows for birthday parties and other gatherings outside of Tanganyika Falls, a 5,000-square-foot splash park that was installed in 2020. The bungalows will feature TVs, bar service, coolers, private storage and more. There will also be an area for food trucks.
The Courtyard at Tanganyika, which is next to the splash park, will be completed with new evening lighting, a stage and sound so that it can serve as an outdoor venue and will include a VIP lounge.
The park opens its 2021 season on March 13. For more info, visit www.twpark.com.