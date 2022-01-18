Adventure is waiting in “Survival: The Exhibition,” which is the latest interactive traveling exhibit coming to Wichita’s Exploration Place (300 N. McLean Blvd.). It will make its debut Jan. 21 and run through April 24.
“Survival: The Exhibition” is the world’s first and only traveling exhibition that provides practical, real-world and science-based techniques to prepare visitors of all ages for survival situations they may actually face in their lifetimes. The exhibition also culminates in the optional “Lava Challenge,” putting visitors’ confidence and problem-solving skills to the test in a low ropes adventure course.
For more information on the exhibit and ticket information, visit exploration.org.