As part of its season-long support for those impacted by the Andover tornado, the Wichita Wind Surge will host an ongoing school-supply drive with donations earmarked for the students of Andover’s Prairie Creek Elementary School.
During home games from now until the end of August, fans can bring donations to Guest Services, located behind Section 10. Those unable to attend a Wind Surge game may drop off donations at the Box Office, located on McLean Boulevard. Those donating will receive a free berm ticket for a future 2022 regular season Wind Surge game.
Accepted school supplies include: notebook paper, pencils, colored pencils, crayons, markers, rulers, backpacks, Clorox wipes, baby wipes, dry erase markers, folders and scissors.
Donations must be new in their original unopened packaging; backpacks can be new or gently used.