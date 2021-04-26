WICHITA – A two-year pavement surfacing project on I-35/KTA from mile marker 26.8 to 50.8 officially began on April 19. Interchanges located within the stretch will be included in the paving project.
The 2021 construction season will focus on resurfacing MM 26.8 to 29, near Belle Plaine, and MM 40 to 46, near Wichita. The 2022 construction season will pick up the remaining work, resurfacing MM 29 to 40 and MM 46 to 50.8.
This resurfacing project is part of KTA’s preservation program. Routine resurfacing helps prevent major reconstruction and disruption to travelers.
Drivers are urged to check for traffic impacts at www.KanDrive.org, follow the Kansas Turnpike on Twitter, and watch for information on KTA’s digital message signs.