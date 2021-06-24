A nearly $3.9 million Kansas Department of Transportation resurfacing project (about 30 miles total) on U.S. 81 and U.S. 160 in Sumner County is scheduled to start around July 6.
The U.S. 81 portion will be from mile marker 25 – about three miles south of Wellington – to the south city limits of Wellington, as well as from the north city limits of Wellington to the Sumner/Sedgwick county line.
The U.S. 160 portion will be from the east city limits of Wellington through Oxford to its eastern city limits.
During the work, traffic will be restricted to one lane and controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists should be prepared to slow down and stop for the work zone and expect delays of up to 15 minutes. The work is expected to be completed around mid-October.