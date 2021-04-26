A series of seven free events sponsored by the Haysville Park Board will take place across Haysville’s parks this summer.
TSnews reports the schedule will kick off with Kids to Park Day on June 5 at Dorner Park. Events will run from 10 a.m. to noon.
Live performances this summer include Metropolitan Ballet’s “Alice in Wonderland” on June 11, Wichita Children’s Theater’s “The Three Hens” on June 14, and Ballet in the Park’s “Sleeping Beauty” on Sept. 12.
The ballets will be held at the Riggs Park Band Shell, and “The Three Hens” will be at the Haysville Activity Center, TSnews reports.
Party in the 060 is also set to return late this summer.