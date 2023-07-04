Hartman Arena is gearing up to host its free Park City Sunset Concert Series through the rest of the summer in the venue parking lot. Bands scheduled to perform include Annie Up (July 14), The Source (July 21), Chad Cooke Band (July 28), Lazy Wayne Band (Aug. 4) and The Banned (Aug. 11). Lawn chairs are encouraged, and coolers are allowed as long as there is no outside alcohol.
Food trucks will also be on site. While admission is free, concert organizers will accept donations of personal hygiene items for Giving the Basics Wichita. Gates open at 6 p.m., with concerts going from 7:30-9:30 p.m.