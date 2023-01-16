WICHITA –For the past 14 years, TOP (The Opportunity Project) Early Learning Centers, in partnership with Wichita State University and local Unified School Districts 259 and 260, has conducted a study to determine the long-term outcomes for children living in poverty who receive a high-quality early childhood education like that provided at TOP Early Learning Centers. Results are conclusive; at least through the 12th grade, TOP graduates' performances in academic and social domains are equal to or greater than their non-TOP peers.
"As educators, we know we are doing a good job because we see the positive changes in the children we serve," said Cornelia Stevens, executive director of TOP Early Learning Centers. "We know what level of performance every child can achieve when they begin their educational journey at our schools and when they graduate, ready to move on to kindergarten. The longitudinal study shows us the gains these children make remain with them at least through high school graduation. It's an incredible feeling knowing we've been able to make a lasting change in a child whose odds were stacked against them."
The TOP Early Learning Centers 2021-2022 Longitudinal Study Report indicates the following patterns.
Regarding social skills, 29% of TOP graduates were within the upper 20% of their classes when it came to appropriate behavior. Forty-three percent were in the upper 20% of their classes when measuring competent social interactions, and 40% were in the upper 20% of their classes when measuring emotional maturity.
TOP graduates were 14% less likely than the control group to require special education services, saving the state hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.
When all grades were combined, TOP graduates were 16% less likely than the control group to have repeat discipline referrals.
TOP graduates' grade point averages were equal to or higher than their non-TOP peers in six of seven grades reported.
In reading, TOP graduates in all seven grades tested were less likely to perform below grade level than the control group. In four of seven grades tested, they were more likely to perform at grade level and progressing toward college readiness.
Math standardized tests revealed TOP graduates in all six grades tested were less likely to perform below grade level than their control group peers and more likely to perform at grade level and progressing toward college readiness.
Overall, results of the study show that at least through the 12th grade, there is evidence of long-term benefits to a quality early education program.