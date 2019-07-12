Two local students will play lead roles in the upcoming production of “Cinderella” by Mulvane’s community theater group.
Lauren Dowell, a rising senior at Wichita State University, will play the part of Cinderella. She is majoring in music theater with a minor in marketing.
This summer, she played the role of Miss Adelaide in a production of “Guys and Dolls” by the Broadway Academy of Performing.
Cody Ramsey, a 2017 Derby High graduate, will play the prince. He is currently studying theater at Lindenwood University. Ramsey has played the Prince of Persia and Sinbad in past MWACT performances.
“Cinderella is a delightful comedy with a lesson at its heart,” said Elisa Balleau, director of the upcoming performances. “The cast will draw you into the story and maybe even up on the stage.”
The community group’s upcoming performances of “Cinderella” will take place at 7 p.m. each night from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21 at Mulvane’s Main Street Park.
Run entirely by volunteers, The Mulvane WildActs have brought theatrical performances to the community since 2016. Its mission is to share a love of theater with those who never have experienced it before.
Balleau said MWACT patrons have often never seen a live show.
“Often the actors are stepping out for the first time in years, thriving as they find themselves on stage again,” she said. “No matter the circumstances, it inevitably brings the community of Mulvane together.”
Tickets for the show are available at Luciano’s, Jane’s Landing, the Mulvane Dairy King, Tiny’s, the Mulvane Recreation Center, Lil’ Deuce Scoop, the Mulvane Chamber of Commerce, and The Mulvane News.
No price is set for the tickets, but there is a suggested minimum donation of $5. Guests may also purchase tickets before a performance at the park.
The public is also invited to watch a free dress rehearsal on at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18 at Main Street Park.