A new maker’s space at Mulvane Grade School opened up for students after Spring Break.
“We wanted to incorporate something fun for the kids when they returned to school full-time,” said Katie Entwisle, a librarian at MGS and Mulvane Middle School.
The space is the school’s old computer lab, which used to hold desktop computers. With a 1:1 student-to-Chromebook ratio, Entwisle said the school was able to remove the desktop computers and transform the room into a maker’s space.
Entwisle said the school split library time into two separate classes to add maker’s space to the schedule.
“[Students] have library class with me and now library check-out time with library aide Cassy Kent,” she said. “Students are given time during library check-out to explore our maker’s space.”
This year’s maker’s space contains hands-on activities to promote students’ creativity for 20 minutes, Entwisle said.
“Our students have surprised us with how imaginative they can be in their free exploration time,” she said.