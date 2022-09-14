State wants to plug abandoned oil wells, mitigate side effects

Workers plug a well that was leaking natural gas next to a long-term care center near Wichita in 2014.

 COURTESY/KANSAS CORPORATION COMMISSION

Last summer, a utility worker stumbled across a well – one of thousands of abandoned, unplugged oil and gas wells scattered across Kansas – just 15 feet from a stream in La Cygne, an hour south of Kansas City.

Such sites bear witness to the state’s history of fossil fuel production – and they can leak pollutants into the air and water generations after they’ve been forgotten.

