The U.S. Department of Justice recently announced nearly $52 million in funding for the Office on Violence Against Women (OVW), which seeks to provide victims of sexual assault with services in every state. For 2023, the amount of funding through the grant saw a significant increase of nearly 45%.
OVW administers financial and technical assistance to communities across the country that are developing programs, policies and practices aimed at ending domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking. Kansas is set to receive nearly $850,000 through the federal grant. For more info, visit www.justice.gov/ovw.