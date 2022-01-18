Due to staffing issues across Kansas schools, the Kansas State Board of Education voted Jan. 12 to temporarily reduce the substitute licensure requirements by passing an emergency declaration (to assist in the substitute teacher shortage). The state will now allow anyone 18 and older with a high school diploma and background check to apply to be a substitute. The emergency declaration will be in effect through June 1, 2022.
A variety of reasons (professional development, personal, sick days, etc.) can take teachers away from the classroom and subs play a role in keeping school buildings operational in the interim. For those interested in getting involved locally, visit www.derbyschools.com/DerbyWorks.