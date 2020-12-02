“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”
The words of Margaret Mead ring true in Belle Plaine, as the efforts of a public/private partnership helped secure a cost share grant through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s IKE program recently. That grant will make the peaceful dream of a railroad quiet zone a reality in the Sumner County city.
Fruitful partnership
Belle Plaine joined with Bartlett Arboretum to submit the grant application, which will see the city receive a total of $66,042 for the phased quiet zone project. That, combined with more than $75,000 raised by the arboretum (between grants, state tax credits and “passing the hat” donations at concerts) will help fund the railroad improvements to facilitate quieter traffic through town – with no local tax revenue being utilized.
Robin Macy, steward of the Bartlett Arboretum, noted fundraising efforts for the quiet zone have been going on for nearly six years. Between that and the efforts of multiple stakeholders – including the city, county, local consultant (and arboretum neighbor) Michael Mackay, KDOT, Federal Railroad Administration and more – the cost share grant was the “kicking it through the goal post” moment for the project.
“I think, for those of us who have been working on this, we feel like it is a legacy. It’s something we can do for a small community to leave it better off,” Macy said. “I know for a fact this is going to be a huge benefit to our community, and I know that those of us who have been working on this tirelessly for so long believe that.”
Enhanced safety
Work is slated to start on the railroad quiet zone in 2021 and will begin with the Kansas Highway 55 crossing, which will be widened and get new, non-traversable concrete medians designed to prevent the “fatal S” (people trying to go around the railroad crossing arms).
Phase one work is set to be completed by the end of the first or second quarter in 2021. Additional crossings targeted for safety enhancements in the future include the crossings at Eighth, Hillside and 100th streets, while the 10th Street crossing has already been closed for added safety.
Safety enhancements are meant to make the train horn a measure used only in emergency. While the horn may still be used, it is intended to be less frequent – given the exponential increase in traffic Belle Plaine has seen since the creation of a second set of tracks for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway more than a decade ago.
“This project is a major piece in creating a peaceful setting for our community,” said Belle Plaine Mayor Greg Harlan. “We have actually had citizens that live near the tracks report hearing loss, which they attributed to the increased traffic.”
Quality of life
For Macy, the implementation of a Belle Plaine quiet zone will allow her to host a wider variety of events at Bartlett Arboretum. Having that in place will allow Macy to bring in singer/songwriters, string quartets, ballet companies and more for performances in addition to the bands that have made up the bulk of her concert schedule over the past several years.
Macy also credits Mackay – who originally approached her about quiet zone efforts when the double track was initially formed – as a driving force in the quiet zone. She did her research too, though, and knows hers will not be the only business affected.
USD 357 schools and athletic teams are also negatively impacted by the high volume of train traffic. More than that, though, Macy said after talking with other communities that have had quiet zones installed (Ogden, Iowa; Woodward, Okla., etc.) the benefits are clear – even if they may not always be quantifiable.
“When a town feels hope, when a town feels like people are pulling for it, I feel like that has a ripple effect,” Macy said. “It’s something positive going on, and towns that are drying up need positive energy so people can get excited about that.”
Support from the community has been strong, according to both Macy and Harlan, and Belle Plaine is now paying that forward.
Already, stakeholders have been in talks with representatives from Winfield and Derby – meaning the quiet zone efforts could be a boon in the greater region.
“More than just the Arboretum, I know that other communities are looking at us. We’ve actually shared our wisdom with two other communities nearby freely,” Macy said. “This is going to be a thing of the future. I feel like we will be able to help other small Kansas towns that want to get their own quiet zones and find the same measure of peace and quiet, tranquility and hope.”