WICHITA – As warmer temperatures and spring rains bring area gardens back to life, K-State Research & Extension – Sedgwick County and the Wichita Public Library have partnered together to help local gardeners make the most of the new growing season.
The 2022 Spring Gardening Series will present five weeks of classes, covering a variety of timely gardening topics. The classes are free and will be held at the Wichita Public Library. For convenience, the classes are being offered both in person and online via Zoom, April 5 through May 5.
On Tuesdays, the classes will be held in-person at the library’s Alford Branch from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with a new topic covered each week. Limited, socially distanced seating will be available for the in-person presentations. On Thursdays, the same presentation topic will be delivered live, online via Zoom, also from 6:00-7:30 p.m.
Class schedule and topics include:
· April 5 & 7: Spring Garden Maintenance – Clean up, Prepare, & Plant
Is your garden ready for a new growing season? When spring hits, there’s always a lot to do – cutting down plants, dividing perennials, fertilizing, planting, pruning, and weeding. The list goes on and on. Extension Master Gardener and professional landscaper Peggy Griffith will review everything that you can do in your landscape and garden in April, in order to help your garden “spring” back to life.
· April 12 & 14: Compost and More Green Gardening Practices
Compost enriches the soil and promotes healthy plant growth, but how do you get started? What gardening practices can you implement in order to make your garden greener and composting easier? Learn how to harness your garden waste and food scraps in order to improve your soil and decrease landfill waste. Join Mary Singleton, Extension Master Gardener and lifelong composter, in exploring how “compost happens!”, as she discusses various methods of composting and other green gardening principles you can incorporate into your routine.
· April 19 & 21: Plants that Love our Kansas Sun
Are you tired of plants that wilt in the summer? Especially those that need extra summertime care about the time we’d rather enjoy the garden view from our shady patios or air-conditioned living rooms. Of course, all plants will need some care, but learn from Extension Master Gardener Lynn Campbell-Behnke as she shares about the plants that actually love our Kansas sun and will thrive in our kind of summer.
· April 26 & 28: Growing a “Fruitful” Landscape
Gain a bounty of sweet and “fruity” ideas for incorporating fruiting plants into your landscape and garden from Horticulture Extension Agent Rebecca McMahon. Learn the basic science of fruit gardening while exploring tips and tricks for adding fruiting plants to even the smallest garden spaces.
· May 3 & 5: Container Gardening: The Basics and Beyond
This presentation will describe the essential ingredients for a beautiful and successful container garden. Join Extension Master Gardener Diane Dorsch as she starts with the basics, including selecting the right container, potting mix, and water requirements. Then learn about filling a beautiful container, from plant selection and arrangements, to fertilizer and ongoing care.
All classes are free, but registration is required. Registration opens two weeks prior to each class. Register online through the events calendar on the Wichita Public Library's website (wichitalibrary.org) or by calling 316-261-8500.
Following each presentation, the recordings will be available on the Wichita Public Library's YouTube channel.
The classes are a joint project of the K-State Research & Extension – Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program and the Wichita Public Library.