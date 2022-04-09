WICHITA – As spring weather returns to the area, the Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardeners – in partnership with area garden clubs – want to help the community make the most of a new gardening season. Together, they will be hosting the first ever Spring Garden Fair, May 5-7 at the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center (7001 W. 21st Street North, Wichita, KS 67205, the intersection of 21st and Ridge Road) in 4-H Hall. This event will combine both the Tools & Treasures Sale and the Plant Sale, along with other community activities, into one jam-packed garden fair. The line-up of events includes:
Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6 (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- TOOLS & TREASURES AND PLANT SALES – Garden enthusiasts and bargain shoppers will discover a wide variety of new and gently used gardening tools, garden art, landscape décor, perennial plants, houseplants and more. No matter what attendees are looking for – plant containers, birdhouses, rain barrels, wheelbarrows, lawn mowers, trellises, compost bins, garden tools or more – there is sure to be something for everyone.
- CHARITY AUCTION – An online auction will be held to support the educational outreach programs of the Sedgwick County Extension Office. The auction will include a beautiful stained glass garden bench, handmade quilts, unique artwork, a chimenea and other garden-themed items. A full list of auction items will be available one week prior to the event. Bids will be accepted both in-person and online. Visit sedgwick.ksu.edu/news for a link to the online auction.
Saturday, May 7 (7 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
- AREA GARDEN CLUBS – Nine area garden clubs will be present with plant sales and information about club activities. The Herb Society of South Central Kansas will also be on hand offering food items for breakfast and brunch. Other clubs that will be present include: The Wichita African Violet Study Club, Wichita Bonsai Club, Wichita Daffodil Society, Wichita Hosta Society, Wichita Area Iris Club, Wichita Rose Society, Air Capital Daylily Society, and the Kansas Pond Society.
- COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES – Youth gardening activities will be included. Free giveaways include compost samples and one free cherry tomato plant for the first 500 families. A garden hotline booth will also be available to answer gardening questions.
- TOOLS & TREASURES AND PLANT SALES – continues from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- CHARITY AUCTION – continues from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bids will be accepted until 1 p.m.
The garden fair presents an opportunity to shop great deals, support local garden clubs, benefit the Master Gardener’s community outreach programs and learn more about gardening, all at the same time. Admission for the event is free. Purchases can be made by cash or check.
For more information, contact Matthew McKernan at 316-660-0140 or mckernan@ksu.edu.