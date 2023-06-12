Area/State News Logo

Southwestern College and Kansas Health Science Center-Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KHSC-KansasCOM) recently announced an admissions partnership agreement intended to address Kansas’ physician shortage.

The agreement will allow a select number of Southwestern students to accelerate their career path with a 3+4 program. Qualified students who meet KHSC-KansasCOM admission requirements will have the opportunity to begin their first year of medical school in their senior year of undergraduate studies at Southwestern. After completing their first year at KHSC-KansasCOM, they will receive their bachelor’s degree from Southwestern, thereby completing both undergraduate work and a medical degree in seven years.

