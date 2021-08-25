The Department of Defense has designated South Kansas as a defense manufacturing community, making the region eligible for $5 million through a community support program.
The initiative is led by Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR).
As one of 11 U.S. defense manufacturing communities, South Kansas will strengthen the national security innovation base by expanding ultra-high and high-temperature material characterizations, capabilities, process tools, sustainment planning, technical workforce, and engineering competencies to enhance the defense industrial base capabilities and accelerated weapon system prototype development.