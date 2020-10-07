At the start of September, four Kansas cities were announced as potential sites for the new U.S. Space Command headquarters – with Derby and Wichita among that short list.
The U.S. Air Force announced its search for a new location for Space Command – currently operating out of Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. – back in May, distributing screening information to governors across the country.
Preparing for launch
Criteria in order to be considered included being within the top 150 metropolitan statistical areas in the U.S., being within 25 miles of a military base and scoring at least 50 points (out of 100) on a livability matrix created by the American Association of Retired Persons.
Given Wichita is one of the metros to meet said criteria, the Kansas Department of Commerce reached out to the Greater Wichita Partnership about that opportunity. In turn, Executive Vice President of Economic Development Andrew Nave noted the GWP did its own screening of other potential sites in the area – and it didn’t take long to single out Derby.
“When we got the notice from the Kansas Department of Commerce, we kind of started there. Derby met all those criteria and that’s how we proceeded with the evaluation,” Nave said. “From our vantage point of the Greater Wichita Partnership, it was a real easy proposal to make because the community is so welcoming and accommodating to the airmen of the Air Force and there’s such a close tie there that really made it a natural fit.”
Following that initial screening, Nave noted the GWP (which took charge of the proposal) had an exhaustive, 15-page questionnaire to fill out for the Air Force by Aug. 30.
Additional information sought in the questionnaire focused on the communities, work force, air service, quality of life, etc. – while Nave noted McConnell Air Force Base had a separate questionnaire to complete as part of the region’s consideration for the U.S. Space Command site.
Air capital
Derby and Wichita, along with Kansas City and Leavenworth, were the Kansas cities to be nominated – with 25 other states having nominees approved. Now, Nave noted the Air Force will review proposals over the next month and select a number of candidate locations by November. Potentially working in Wichita and Derby’s favor are their proximity to a hub of aerospace industry.
“We’re extremely proud of Wichita State University and the unparalleled assets that they have in aviation. They have the National Institute for Aviation Research, the National Center for Aviation Training (NCAT), which is now part of WSU Tech,” Nave said. “We have these very unique assets that few other places in the world have for aerospace, and so that was a big part of our presentation.”
Beyond the area’s aerospace heritage, Nave also highlighted the qualified work force that makes up the bulk of personnel at McConnell – with many of those airmen and women living nearby in Derby. That relationship, along with its quality of life aspects (schools, parks, etc.), are factors that Nave said made Derby’s consideration within the proposal an easy choice.
One giant leap
If selected for the new U.S. Space Command headquarters (responsible for military operations in outer space), that would bring 1,400 full-time positions with it and make the site one of the largest employers in the region. On top of that, Nave noted with it being a combatant command site the majority of positions would be for officers (many senior level) with high wage salaries.
“That would have a major infusion of job creation, wealth and new investment in the community that obviously would have a very positive ripple effect across the economy,” Nave said.
Among the candidate locations, which will have additional questionnaires and potential site visits through the end of the year, Nave said a preferred and alternate site will be selected by early 2021.
Per stipulations, only one site was submitted for consideration per community. While Nave pointed out there is stiff competition, both he and Derby city officials are excited about the opportunity for the region.
“From the defense diversification standpoint, this would be a natural next step for us,” Nave said, “so we think it’s good from that standpoint as well.”
“Both Derby and the entire Wichita region would benefit from another federal government installation. These 1,400 jobs would diversify the regional economy and provide quality opportunities for Kansans,” Derby City Manager Kathy Sexton said. “Honestly, it’s early in the process. We’re competing with lots of communities in many states. If we make a short list, we’ll be excited. Right now, we’re honored to be considered and hope we make it to the next round of consideration.”