A program that provides socks to students in need expanded to all buildings in Haysville USD 261 as of this school year. The program is offered through a partnership with Footprints ICT, which helps provide socks to children through “sock drawers” at Wichita area schools (in efforts to maintain focus in the classroom).
Each sock drawer maintains 75 to 100 pairs of socks. Schools can contact Footprints ICT when they are running low or if they are looking to provide services for their students. For more information or to help support the organization, visit www.footprintsict.org.