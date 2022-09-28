Fall Festivals 1

A car show, chili cook-off, Party at the Pond and more will be part of the traditional festivities held at the Rose Hill Fall Festival Oct. 7-9.

 COURTESY

A number of neighboring communities will be hosting fall festivals in the coming weeks, with Andover and Rose Hill among them.

First up, Greater Andover Days will be held Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, with a number of additions to the normal slate of activities this year.

Fall Festivals 2

Several competitions will be going on as part of Greater Andover Days (Sept. 30-Oct. 2) – including the annual hot dog eating contest.
0
0
0
0
0