A number of neighboring communities will be hosting fall festivals in the coming weeks, with Andover and Rose Hill among them.
First up, Greater Andover Days will be held Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, with a number of additions to the normal slate of activities this year.
There will be a photography contest, a pair of fitness-oriented events put on by the Andover YMCA, Touch a Truck, and tailgating/cook-off competition introduced with this year’s festival.
In addition, there will be a special ceremony held at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 to thank all the volunteers who helped in the aftermath of the tornado that struck Andover in April.
“Greater Andover Days is celebrating its 55th year and we are thrilled. This year’s theme is ‘Stand with Andover’ to continue to show our support to those affected by the tornado in April,” said Andover public information officer Megan Schapaugh. “The community and surrounding communities can show their support by decorating their float in theme, purchasing a button, or just coming out to enjoy the day with family. There truly is something for all ages – food trucks, fireworks, concert, carnival and more.”
Schapaugh also noted that Andover added online registration (for the parade, car show, cook-off, etc.) to make the process easier and encourage more participation.
“We hope the community will come out and support by attending this festival and celebrating with us,” Schapaugh said.
Festival buttons cost $3, increasing to $5 once the festival starts. For purchasing information and/or a full schedule of activities, visit andoverks.com/GAD.
October marks Rose Hill’s celebration
According to festival president Lovina Finders, Rose Hill’s annual festivities will be a fun-filled weekend as well, taking place Oct.7-9.
“We have a wonderful festival planned for this year,” Finders said.
Per tradition, the festival will kick off with a chili feed and chili cook-off Oct. 7 and the rest of the weekend will include a host of traditional activities including the annual parade, craft fair, Run for the Roses and more.
Finders noted the event will expand this year to include three food courts and a beer garden, with the Butler Saddle Club also hosting a new Fun Show (with barrel races, pumpkin pickup, gourd toss, etc.) on Oct. 8. Finders also said attendees can expect some surprises at the annual Party at the Pond that same day.
Between a barbecue competition, fishing derby, community picnic and kids games, there will be something for the whole family at the Rose Hill Fall Festival. Festival buttons cost $2. For more information, including a full schedule of activities, visit rosehillfallfestival.com.