The Mulvane Marauders will present the 24th annual Showdown in the Valley car show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 at the Kansas Star Casino.
Cars, bikes, trucks and more will be displayed both indoors and outdoors at the casino during the event, which is free to spectators. Food, vendors and entertainment – including kids face painting, clowns and a raffle – will also be included as part of the day’s festivities. Trophies for various categories will also be presented starting at 5 p.m.
Showdown in the Valley serves as a fundraiser, with proceeds from the car show going to benefit Mulvane Children’s Fund, Toys for Tots and Kansas Honor Flight. For more information, visit mulvanemarauders.com.