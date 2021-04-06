The Mulvane Marauders will be holding the 23rd annual Showdown in the Valley car show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 at the Kansas Star Arena.
Anyone is welcome to enter their car, bike or truck into the indoor/outdoor show, which will once again be raising funds for Kansas Honor Flight.
The free event will have family-friendly activities including face painting, clowns making balloon animals and a raffle. There will also be food, vendors, entertainment and trophies awarded in different categories of the car show.
For more information, visit www.mulvanemarauders.com.