Inflation Impact

Grocery store owners and farmers have noticed more shoppers are choosing local products over national brands as inflation has pushed up prices of national products. Smaller-scale farmers are more insulated from raising input costs and have been able to keep prices more level.

 ELIZABETH REMBERT/HARVEST PUBLIC MEDIA

Jenny Osner changes out the price tags every Monday at Hired Man’s Grocery, which she runs with her husband in Conway Springs. Lately, it’s been taking twice as long to switch the price signs.

With inflation pushing up food prices by 12% according to one estimate, Osner said there are more price increases than price decreases.

0
0
0
0
0