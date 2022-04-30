On April 25, 2022, at 5:23 p.m., Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance call involving a weapon in the 4500 block of South Meadowview. When deputies arrived, they located a 55-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a residence. He was transported by EMS with critical injuries to a local hospital.
The suspect, Phoukhong Khamvongsa (62, male), of Wichita, was arrested at the residence and booked into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility for one count of Aggravated Battery. The victim and suspect are family members.
Detectives with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate.