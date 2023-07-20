The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a current scam involving individuals identifying themselves as employees of the department. The suspects are falsely informing victims they are the subject of a criminal investigation and instructing victims to produce large sums of cash to avoid further prosecution.
Per a release, it was noted the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and their employees do not solicit payment for any fines over the phone or in person. Residents are reminded not to give out personal information/payment over the phone.