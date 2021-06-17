The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is announcing a partnership with the Kansas Department of Labor that will assist victims of identity fraud. During the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous Kansans were victims of fraud by perpetrators who used victims’ identification and falsely claimed unemployment benefits. As a result, the victims’ identities have been flagged as potentially fraudulent with the KDOL. The SGSO is now assisting the KDOL to restore victims’ identification.
Any Sedgwick County resident who was informed by KDOL that their identity was used to file for unemployment benefits and the resident is trying to apply for unemployment benefits is eligible.
Effective June 7, claimants can now visit the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office records section, located inside the adult detention facility at 141 W. Elm, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Claimants must provide one or two documents based on the federal Form I-9 requirements to complete the Identity Verification – Law Enforcement Office form K-FRD 102.
Once the claimant has produced the proper identification documents to the records section, they will be asked to fill out a form; SGSO will verify their identification and then send the form to KDOL.
The process will allow the victim to have their identity reinstated in the KDOL system. The victim will be eligible for any KDOL benefits the victim may have/will apply for in the future.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office intends to assist victims during this time of need through the partnership and is happy to assist the Kansas Department of Labor in achieving its goals of providing service to Kansans applying for unemployment benefits.