Sedgwick County Emergency Management will be hosting a Severe Weather Safety Program on Saturday, March 7 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Mulvane Fire Station #1, 910 E. Main, Mulvane.
The program is designed to help educate citizens about severe weather and ways to stay safe. The class is free of charge for Sedgwick County residents.
The program is presented by Cody Charvat, Training & Exercise Officer. It was developed by the National Weather Service and is sponsored by Mulvane Emergency Services and the Sedgwick County Local Emergency Planning Committee.
For more information, contact 316-660-5959, or go to www.sedgwickcounty.org.