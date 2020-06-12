WASHINGTON – On June 11, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) announced a $14 million Department of Transportation grant for Wichita Transit to help fund transit operations and the purchase of protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Provided by the CARES Act, this grant will help keep Wichita’s public transportation operating and supply protective equipment to Wichita transit employees,” said Sen. Moran. “As Kansas moves towards safely reopening, this funding will help to ensure the protection of the employees and support public transit in the Wichita area after considerable financial losses.”