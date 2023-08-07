opioid crisis

Wichita and Sedgwick County are working on a joint plan to disburse funds to help address the opioid crisis and have an impact at the local level.

The city of Wichita and Sedgwick County are pooling money they’ll receive from opioid settlement funds in order to strategically distribute them throughout the area.

In a request for proposal, the local governments are looking for an agency that will create a strategic plan for how to distribute an estimated $15.5 million from the settlements over the next 13 years.

