Issues in a Derby neighborhood led to action taken at the Nov. 3 Sedgwick County Commission meeting, with the governing body approving a resolution regulating the discharge of firearms across property boundaries.
The resolution updates the Sedgwick County Code, making it a violation for a person to discharge a firearm and have the bullet leave the boundaries of the property from which it was discharged (with minimal exceptions such as defense of life, hunting, with consent, etc.). Such a violation would be subject to a maximum fine of $500.
Commissioner Jim Howell noted issues regarding firearms being discharged across property lines seem to come up at least once a year, with the latest being brought to his attention by the residents in the Northbrook Addition in Derby (just north of Stonecreek Elementary).
Northbrook abuts houses outside of the Derby city limits, in unincorporated Sedgwick County – where the discharge of firearms is allowed.
A number of Northbrook residents spoke at a special meeting in October, bringing their concerns before the commissioners.
Several noted they were firmly in favor of the second amendment but voiced safety concerns over the discharge practices being followed by residents living in the unincorporated portion of the county. Sarah Baker cited accounts of neighbors having bullets whizz by and property damage inflicted by stray bullets.
“Every time we start hearing the gun shots, I have to make my two daughters stop playing outside and go inside,” Baker said. “It is very hard to explain to a 4-year-old that they can’t play in their own backyard because a stray bullet might get her or her little sister.”
Other options to curb the issue that have been discussed include the county residents building better backstops or the neighborhood building a wall. With passage of the county resolution including an enforceable fine, Baker noted she was hopeful that is a step in the right direction.
Bill Angstadt, one of the property owners in unincorporated Sedgwick County, also spoke during the special meeting and said he would work to reinforce his backstop so no bullets leave his property. He also noted he was supportive of the resolution.
At a special meeting of the District 5 Citizens Advisory Board (representing Derby) held Oct. 29, board members voted 8-1 in favor of supporting the resolution, which was ultimately passed on a 4-1 vote by the Sedgwick County Commission. Commissioner Lacey Cruse voted in opposition, calling for a more substantial fine.
Howell, representing District 5, was fully in favor of the resolution as it provided a means to help regulate an issue that can be hard to enforce.
“I think there needs to be opportunities for the sheriff to do his job. He wants this tool in his toolbox,” Howell said. “We do have to make sure when we shoot our firearms, we do so responsibly and do it in a way that doesn’t threaten or harm other people or property.”