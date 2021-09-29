On Oct. 4, the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) COVID-19 testing clinic will relocate to 4115 E. Harry St. in Wichita.
This site is in the former Wichita Mall between Big Lots and COMCARE Adult Services. The new location was recently approved by the Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners.
The current COVID-19 testing site at Sedgwick County Park Sunflower Shelter will be open through Sept. 30. The county will not offer testing on Oct. 1 in order to move locations.
Sedgwick County’s new location has just under 12,000 square feet of space to accommodate the increased demand for testing.
Testing hours at the current site and the new location are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.