Beginning Sept. 29, no-cost Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccines will be offered by the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) at the community vaccine clinic at 223 S. Main in Wichita (former downtown library building).
SCHD mobile clinics will not provide booster doses at this time.
Due to anticipated demand for booster doses, several changes are occurring at the community vaccine clinic beginning Sept. 29. Clients must now schedule appointments for all vaccine doses. There will be no walk-ins at the community vaccine clinic. People should also bring documentation of their first and second doses to the vaccine site.
Additionally, clinic hours will change to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The clinic is closed on Sept. 28. People eligible to receive the booster dose must have received two doses of Pfizer vaccine (booster dose guidance only applies to the Pfizer vaccine), received the second Pfizer dose six months before the booster and fall into one or more of the following age groups:
- Age 65 years and older
- Age 18 years and older with one or more underlying conditions
- Age 18 years and older with increased risk for COVID-19 because of workplace or institutional
- setting
“In order to prevent severe illness and/or death during this pandemic, getting vaccinated is the best protection a person can do to protect themselves and loved ones,” said Adrienne Byrne, SCHD director.
The community vaccine clinic and mobile clinics will continue to administer first, second and third doses of Pfizer and one-dose Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine.
For general questions on COVID-19, call 316-660-1022. In order to schedule a booster dose or find out if you qualify, visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid19vaccine.
This SCHD plan does not restrict other vaccine providers that may begin offering booster doses on a day other than Sept. 29. All Sedgwick County residents are encouraged to be vaccinated.