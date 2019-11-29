Sedgwick County will continue its Integrated Care Team (ICT-1) program, which had a pilot run from July 30 to Oct. 31.
The care team treated 205 patients within Sedgwick County and spent an average of three hours with each patient during the 90-day period, according to a county release. The team was also able to treat 51 percent of patients in place, transferring 16 percent of patients to a different local resource, such as EMS or law enforcement.
Throughout the pilot program, a total of 329 public safety resources (law enforcement units, fire trucks, and ambulances) were able to respond to other emergencies. The team was able to prevent 114 visits to the COMCARE Crisis Center and 92 trips to the emergency room.
The three-person team consisted of a law enforcement officer, a qualified mental health professional, and a paramedic. Program partners include: Sedgwick County Emergency Communications, Sedgwick County EMS (SCEMS), Sedgwick County Fire District 1 (SCFD1), Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the Wichita Fire Department (WFD), and the Wichita Police Department (WPD).
County leaders decided at their Tuesday meeting to extend the program to gather additional information.