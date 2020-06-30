In response to the increasing and overwhelming interest in asymptomatic residents who wish to be tested for COVID-19, county officials have temporarily suspended scheduling residents for asymptomatic testing. Residents who called by 5 p.m. June 26 will be called back for an appointment this week.
By 2 p.m. June 26, there were roughly 1,000 asymptomatic people who had called to be tested by the Sedgwick County Health Department.
Residents who are health care workers (including long-term care facilities), detention workers, direct support professionals, employees of residential group homes, first responders and law enforcement may continue to be tested, regardless of symptoms, on a weekly basis.
The health department is not the only provider testing residents; other community health organizations may be able to test as well. A testing site locator can be found with additional testing information on the county’s COVID-19 website.
Information will be forthcoming when asymptomatic testing is resumed.