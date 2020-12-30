This story was republished as part of the Informer's 2020 Year in Review.
From the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Sedgwick County has taken a number of steps to try and mitigate the spread throughout the county (including in municipalities like Derby). Here’s a look back at how things progressed in 2020:
■ March 17 – Sedgwick County imposes a limit on public gatherings (based on CDC recommendations), initially capped at 250 people before quickly being reduced to 50 people.
■ March 25 – Sedgwick County stay-at-home order goes into effect, put in place for an initial period of 30 days (through April 23). Essential businesses are allowed to remain open, with dine-in restaurants, bars and clubs temporarily closed.
■ March 30 – Statewide stay-at-home orders go into effect, similar to the county’s, to remain in place until April 19.
■ May 4 – Statewide stay-at-home orders lifted with the introduction of a phased reopening plan, beginning with a strong recommendation for telework and limiting nonessential travel. Public mass gatherings are also limited to no more than 10 people.
■ May 27 – County approves state’s phased reopening plans as guidelines, moving into phase two and increasing public gathering limits to 20 people.
■ July 10 – An emergency public health order goes into effect, as signed by Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns. The order requires any person in Sedgwick County to cover his or her mouth or nose with a mask or other face covering while inside any indoor/outdoor public space where social distancing is not possible.
■ July 21 – Minns amends the emergency public health order to set the limit on public gatherings to 15 people while also calling for the closure of bars and night clubs (with an exemption for curbside and carryout services).
■ Aug. 21 – The first of many amendments to the emergency public health order, Dr. Minns sets a curfew on bars and night clubs – allowing them to stay open until 11 p.m. The amendment also includes provisions exempting children 5 and under from the mask ordinance.
■ Nov. 11 – More restrictions relating to COVID-19 are approved, including new mass gathering guidelines, limits on attendance at sporting events and the introduction of enforcement framework for the emergency public health orders. Enforcement in the order includes up to a $500 dollar fine, but no jail time.